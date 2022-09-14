Stolen motorcycle, handgun under investigation by Paducah Police

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person who stole a motorcycle and semi-automatic handgun on the 200 block of Clark Street.

A man reported to police that his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, which had a 45-caliber pistol in the side saddle bag, had been taken.

You can call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

You can also anonymously contact the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers”.

