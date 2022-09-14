Heartland Votes

Stolen motorcycle, handgun under investigation by Paducah Police

A 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 45-caliber pistol were stolen.
A 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 45-caliber pistol were stolen.(Paducah Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person who stole a motorcycle and semi-automatic handgun on the 200 block of Clark Street.

A man reported to police that his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, which had a 45-caliber pistol in the side saddle bag, had been taken.

You can call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

You can also anonymously contact the West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers”.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

drwins
Local doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award
Information obtained by the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch advised that a post was made that...
Hickman County man arrested by Kentucky State Police allegedly made threats against school staff
Crews begin demolition on the historic Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield.
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
Two-year-old Gabby plays with her dolls before she goes on a trip to Pittsburgh to be evaluated...
Portageville girl hoping to receive multi-organ transplant