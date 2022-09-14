Heartland Votes

Slightly Warmer Wednesday

Cooler mornings with warmer afternoons...
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.(Source: cNews/Roger Wilburn)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies with temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Isolated light fog is possible early. Sunny skies in the forecast for all of Wednesday.

High temperatures will become slightly warmer this afternoon in the middle to upper 80s, but the air will still be relatively dry making it feel comfortable. Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 50s by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will continue to warm each day this week and will be back in the upper 80s by the end of the week and the  lower 90s by the end of the weekend. Winds changing out of the south will slowly increase humidity by early next week. The extended forecast is still remaining very dry.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another comfortable night for the Heartland. Slightly warmer tomorrow.
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 9/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 9/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/13/22