Slightly Warmer Wednesday

Clear skies with temperatures in the low to middle 50s. Isolated light fog is possible early. Sunny skies in the forecast for all of Wednesday.

High temperatures will become slightly warmer this afternoon in the middle to upper 80s, but the air will still be relatively dry making it feel comfortable. Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 50s by Thursday morning.

High temperatures will continue to warm each day this week and will be back in the upper 80s by the end of the week and the lower 90s by the end of the weekend. Winds changing out of the south will slowly increase humidity by early next week. The extended forecast is still remaining very dry.

-Lisa

