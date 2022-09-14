SEMO Soccer Women’s team to play ‘Meg Herndon Donate Life Game’ Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When the SEMO Women’s Soccer Team hosts SIUE this Sunday, there will be a special meaning behind this OVC opener.

This will also be the Meg Herndon Donate Life Game.

This is the 10th anniversary of Meg’s passing.

Herndon was a stand out Southeast Missouri State soccer player who died after a scooter crash in Cape Girardeau.

Each year the Redhawks honor her memory with special uniforms and jersey’s to keep Meg Herndon close to their heart.

“We’ve adopted Meg’s montra, impossible is nothing,” said SEMO Women’s Soccer Head Coach Heather Nelson. “We get to spend time with Meg’s family a lot of reminiscing and it’s great to get back down to earth to play for her and remember her.”

The Meg Herndon Scholarship has grown to the second largest on campus.

SEMO will host SIUE at 1 p.m. Sunday at Houck Field.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.