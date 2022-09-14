Heartland Votes

Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO

Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new President and Chief...
Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new President and Chief Executive Officer.(Source: Saint Francis Healthcare System)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System has a new leader.

The Healthcare System Board of Directors announced Justin Davison as their new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Davison takes over immediately.

According to Saint Francis Healthcare, has served as system’s Interim President and Chief Financial Officer since February 2022. This followed the resignation of Dr. Maryann Reese from her role as president and chief executive officer.

The Mass of Installation will be held on October 5 at St. Mary of the Annunciation.

Saint Francis Healthcare says Bishop Edward M. Rice will be attending the celebration and more details will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

The Dunklin County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent COVID-19 booster.
Dunklin County Health Dept. offering new COVID-19 booster
Dunklin County Health Dept. offering new COVID-19 booster
Dunklin County Health Dept. offering new COVID-19 booster
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,716,318 cases, including 34,811 deaths, in 102...
IDPH: Data shows COVID therapies prevented over 8k Ill. hospitalizations in last 4 months
The Southern 7 Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the region.
Southern 7 Health Dept. confirms 1st case of monkeypox in region