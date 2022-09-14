Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System has a new leader.

The Healthcare System Board of Directors announced Justin Davison as their new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Davison takes over immediately.

According to Saint Francis Healthcare, has served as system’s Interim President and Chief Financial Officer since February 2022. This followed the resignation of Dr. Maryann Reese from her role as president and chief executive officer.

The Mass of Installation will be held on October 5 at St. Mary of the Annunciation.

Saint Francis Healthcare says Bishop Edward M. Rice will be attending the celebration and more details will be released at a later time.

