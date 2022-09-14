Our warm up continues...

Heartland Votes

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After another pleasant start to the day, temperatures are warming quickly. The warming trend will continue for the rest of the week. Dry conditions and mainly clear skies expected tonight, as lows drop into the lower to mid 50s. There is another chance for some patchy fog by daybreak on Thursday. Thursday will be warmer than any day so far this week. Under sunny skies, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. Some areas will touch 90 degrees by Friday and into the weekend. Next week looks dry and warm!

