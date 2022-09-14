New Missouri election rules now in affect

QUINCY (WGEM) - The midterm election is less than two month away and with so many consequential races you want to make sure your voice is heard.

With new voting laws in Missouri on the books now, it’s important to be aware of the new rules.

One of the biggest changes is that you need to have a valid photo ID if you plan on voting.

Ralls County clerk Kristal Hiner said that means a valid, government issued photo ID like a drivers license, passport or military ID. For those concerned about not having an valid ID, she said there’s a way people can get one for free.

“Go to drivers license [department], make sure you tell them you are there for the purpose of ID for voting, and it is free of cost,” she said. “They can also contact the secretary of state’s office, go on their website again and it is full of information, they have a wonderful website for voting and they can help you get your ID for free.”

Hiner said there are also new rules regarding ballot drop boxes and absentee ballots.

She said those submitting an absentee ballot can no longer put them in a drop box, they need to bring it in during business hours or mail it into the clerks office.

“When we mail absentee ballots it is pre-paid postage so all they have to do is drop it back in the mail,” she said. “If they are on a certain list that does not have to be notarized, but otherwise would have to be notarized and they just put it right back in the mail to us.”

Those looking for an absentee ballot can request those now at the clerks office. Hiner said they will send out those ballots six weeks before the election.

She said no-excuse absentee voting begins two weeks before election day which is scheduled for November 8.

Those with more questions can go to the Secretary of State’s website.

