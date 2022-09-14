New concept images of Paducah’s City Block project unveiled at city commission meeting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - New concept images for the City Block project were unveiled at the city commission meeting on Tuesday night, September 13.

According to the city of Paducah’s Facebook page, Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz showed the images and gave an updated timeline for the project.

The groundbreaking will be in January, so the parking lot will remain open for the holiday shopping season.

The goal of the project is to revitalize the downtown block of Jefferson Street, Water Street, Broadway and North 2nd Street.

Some features will include an 81-room boutique hotel that will have restaurants and a rooftop bar.

A reimagining of the parking lot will include a green space, gathering places and 148 parking spaces.

Later in 2023, they said there are plans to break ground on a three-story residential building along with Broadway that will also have commercial space.

According to the city, Weyland Ventures is a family-owned, Louisville-based company that focuses on “unique, vibrant projects in urban areas.”

