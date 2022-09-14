Heartland Votes

Murray State partners with KCTCS for new degree pathway program

These degree program-to-degree program agreements, will clearly outline selective admission requirements, course equivalencies, and other relevant information for students who will enroll in a particular academic program.(KY3)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) signed an articulation agreement to deepen its partnership by providing students with additional pathways from earning an associate degree at KCTCS to a baccalaureate degree from Murray State.

According to a release, a dual admission program has been established through this partnership, as KCTCS students will obtain dual admission to Murray State by completing an application for a new pathway program that has been established by both entities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree from Murray State,” KCTCS President Paul Czarapata said. “The dual admission aspect will make it easier than ever for our graduates to transfer.”

These degree program-to-degree program agreements, will clearly outline selective admission requirements, course equivalencies, and other relevant information for students who will enroll in a particular academic program.

KCTCS pathway participants will have access to Murray State advisors to assist in this seamless transfer to Murray State, may obtain a Murray State ID, and will be invited to select events at Murray State.

“Today’s announcement is a tremendous alignment of resources and vision between Murray State University and KCTCS to assist countless future students,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Creating simpler pathways for students to earn their degree credentials is vitally important for advancing our region, state, and beyond.”

