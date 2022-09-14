McCracken County to receive funding for community projects

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - State and local officials announced that McCracken County has received federal and state funding awards for projects potentially totaling over $500,000.

According to a release, these allocations will be used to support improvements to Stuart Nelson Park Road in Paducah and potential approval of Land and Water Conservation funds for improvements at the McCracken County Park.

“I appreciate the intent and focus of local officials here in McCracken County to bring attention to the benefits these two projects can bring to the residents of the county,” State Senator Danny Carroll, R-Benton, said. “A safer and easier traffic flow on Stuart Nelson Park Road will bring economic benefit and allow children and families to enjoy a visionary athletic complex. This project is a worthy example of why lawmakers allocate state revenues to the transportation cabinet’s discretionary fund.”

Funding from the highway contingency fund account is distributed through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.

It will support improvements to nearly a third of a mile of Stuart Nelson Park Road in Paducah. Highway contingency funds are set aside to assist with access roads for economic development and other projects. Carroll and the Kentucky General Assembly allocated $16.6 million in each fiscal year in the 2022 KYTC budget for local projects such as Stuart Nelson Park Road.

Local officials say the existing road has inadequate drainage. Impacted sections will be rebuilt to widen the road to three lanes and install 5-foot sidewalks on each side.

Stuart Nelson Park Road will provide county residents with access to a new athletic complex, which will reportedly include a playground and multiple soccer, baseball and softball fields, and parking for up to 800 vehicles.

If the National Park Service approves, McCracken County will receive a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for $79,503 to improve the county park.

“Land and Water Conservation Funds are one of several pots of federal money our local communities stand to benefit from, but it takes a lot of diligent efforts and meticulous grant writing to secure it,” Carroll said. “I’m thankful for those folks who dot the I’s and cross the T’s to ensure the people of their counties and cities are beneficiaries. We have great folks in McCracken County who work daily for their constituents to build a better future.”

For details on transportation contingency funds, visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department for Rural Municipal Aid webpage here .

