Man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles in Hayti arrested

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a report of sexual assault leads to the arrest of a man in Hayti.

Hayti Police said they received a report on August 20 that several children under the age of 14 had been sexually abused earlier this year.

After multiple interviews and an investigation, police arrested 49-year-old James Thomas Jr. in connection with the case.

The Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges of two counts 1st degree sodomy against Thomas Jr.

