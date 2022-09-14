Heartland Votes

Man accused of sexually assaulting juveniles in Hayti arrested

James Thomas Jr. is charged with two counts sodomy 1st degree in connection with a child sex abuse investigation in Hayti.(Source: Hayti Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a report of sexual assault leads to the arrest of a man in Hayti.

Hayti Police said they received a report on August 20 that several children under the age of 14 had been sexually abused earlier this year.

After multiple interviews and an investigation, police arrested 49-year-old James Thomas Jr. in connection with the case.

The Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges of two counts 1st degree sodomy against Thomas Jr.

