Heartland famers concerned about possible railroad strike

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday’s strike deadline.

A third union rejected a tentative deal earlier today, while three other groups remain at the bargaining table.

That strike could lead to even bigger problems nationwide.

And with harvest season just around the corner... local farmers are worried.

“Of course, the timing couldn’t be much worse because it is coming right at the very beginning of the grain harvest.”

Southwest Missouri Farmer Barry Bean tells me if a strike were to happen .. it could delay grain shipments by 30-50 days.

“Some of the grains that we would ordinarily market on November, December market may actually get moved out and hedged and traded on a march or may or July market because they won’t be 100 percent sure that the grain that we sell next week can actually be delivered in December,” said Bean.

Bean tells me his biggest concern is the value of his crop decreasing.

“With a supply chain backup you may have just one product that gets backed up but then that sets off a chain reaction and so everything else gets backed up,” Bean said.

David Yaskewich an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University says a strike could lead to numerous problems for consumers.

“There’s some precautionary measures if there were a strike make no mistake about it it would be expensive even if it’s for a couple days it would provide some disruption to the supply chain,” Yaskewich said.

Bean said he’s hopeful a resolution will be made soon.

“The country right now really needs the railroads to run,” said farmer Barry Bean.

But it’s not just farmers who would be impacted by this potential strike.

From car makers to refiners....industries across the country are bracing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.