Heartland Votes

Heartland famers concerned about possible railroad strike

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday’s strike deadline.

A third union rejected a tentative deal earlier today, while three other groups remain at the bargaining table.

That strike could lead to even bigger problems nationwide.

And with harvest season just around the corner... local farmers are worried.

“Of course, the timing couldn’t be much worse because it is coming right at the very beginning of the grain harvest.”

Southwest Missouri Farmer Barry Bean tells me if a strike were to happen .. it could delay grain shipments by 30-50 days.

“Some of the grains that we would ordinarily market on November, December market may actually get moved out and hedged and traded on a march or may or July market because they won’t be 100 percent sure that the grain that we sell next week can actually be delivered in December,” said Bean.

Bean tells me his biggest concern is the value of his crop decreasing.

“With a supply chain backup you may have just one product that gets backed up but then that sets off a chain reaction and so everything else gets backed up,” Bean said.

David Yaskewich an economics professor at Southeast Missouri State University says a strike could lead to numerous problems for consumers.

“There’s some precautionary measures if there were a strike make no mistake about it it would be expensive even if it’s for a couple days it would provide some disruption to the supply chain,” Yaskewich said.

Bean said he’s hopeful a resolution will be made soon.

“The country right now really needs the railroads to run,” said farmer Barry Bean.

But it’s not just farmers who would be impacted by this potential strike.

From car makers to refiners....industries across the country are bracing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's...
Impact of Amtrak railroad strike
On Wednesday, September 14, the Williamson County Board of Elections voted 2-1 in favor of the...
Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot
No students or staff on the bus were injured in the crash.
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital