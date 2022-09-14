Heartland Votes

Local doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award

Anna doctor receives rural physician award
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration tonight for Dr. William Ribbing.

He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna.

A big passion of his medical facility is working with self-development.

“We’ve taken hundreds of people who were lost and couldn’t get jobs and were addicted,” he said, “and to now being able to buy a home for the first time get a mortage or get their kids back from DCFS and get their life back.”

Serena Smith is an employee of his, but formerly she was a patient.

She struggled with her own battles and eventually took up a roll working with those struggling in drug addiction.

She said, “They’ve seen me at my worst so them coming in and seeing me now, I think it gives them hope you know some people are like oh is that weird and im like no absolutely not. It’s very touching actually because I think that’s better that they do know me.”

