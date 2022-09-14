Jackson, Miss. mayor to speak at SIUC

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi will speak at Southern Illinois University on his plans to revitalize his city based on the concept of “dignity economy.”

According to SIU, Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from Jackson, Mississippi, and the way forward,” is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20 in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium.

Lumumba will also meet with students during the day.

Presented by the University Honors Program, the Michael and Nancy Glassman Distinguished Lecture was initially scheduled for February 24 but was postponed due to a winter storm.

Jyotsna Kapur, honors program director, noted that Lumumba’s visit is especially significant because he comes to SIU from dealing with the most recent water crisis in Jackson.

According to our sister station WLBT in Jackson, Miss., the city council recently voted on an item “strongly urging Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to fully cooperate with federal and state officials in a collaborative planning effort to bring Jackson’s water and sewer system to full and sustainable functionality.”

They said the decision comes more than two weeks after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left customers with little to no water pressure, and after the state stepped in to help make repairs at the facility.

Also on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General officially announced it began an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency.

Lumumba was 34 years old when he became the city’s 53rd mayor, the youngest in city history.

He has received several awards, including the National Black Caucus of State Legislators 2017 Nation Builder Award and the Frederick Douglass 200 Award in the area of politics.

