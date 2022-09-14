Heartland Votes

Jackson Indians Girls Golf team takes 1st place at Rockwood Summit Invitational

The Jackson Indians Girls Golf team finishes first again.
By Todd Richards
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson High School Girls Golf Team finishes first again.

This time the Indians claim top honors at the Rockwood Summit Invitational.

Jackson shot a total of 308.

Alana Gilbert took first place with a 68.

Other top medalists were Maggie Davey in 7th and Julia Schlitt at 10th place.

Jackson is 4-0, with four first place finishes.

