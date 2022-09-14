Hickman County man arrested by Kentucky State Police allegedly made threats against school staff

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A Hickman County man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police (KSP) and charged for making a threat against the staff of Hickman County High School.

Information obtained by the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch advised that a post was made that possibly threatened violence against the school.

The Electronic Crimes Branch communicated the information to the Kentucky State Police Post 1, and the investigation continued.

They arrested 20-year-old Buster Thomas of Clinton, Ky., who was a former student of the high school.

Thomas was charged with Terroristic Threating, 2nd Degree and lodged in the Ballard County Jail.

