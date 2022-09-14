Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear, First Lady receive updated COVID-19 boosters

Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received boosters from representatives of...
Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received boosters from representatives of the Franklin County Health Department.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the newly updated COVID-19 booster on Wednesday, September 14.

They received boosters from representatives of the Franklin County Health Department.

The governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted. He also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot this fall.

“I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the boosters have been modified to add protection from COVID variants and bolster previous vaccination protection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters for anyone age 12 or older who are two months or more from their prior vaccination.

To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, Kentuckians may visit vaccines.gov. For help scheduling an appointment, you can call 855-598-2246 or text GETVAX to 438829 to receive three vaccine locations near you.

