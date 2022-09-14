Heartland Votes

First Alert: Isolated morning fog; sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

At sunrise, light fog could be seen over a lake in Marble Hill.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’ll be another beautiful day in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are in the low to mid 50s.

Isolated light fog is possible early.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions continue.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with temps dropping into the mid and upper 50s by Thursday morning.

Temps will continue to gradually warm each day this week.

Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s by the end of the weekend.

Winds changing out of the south will slowly increase humidity by early next week.

The extended forecast continues to look very dry.

