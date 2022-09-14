Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14.
According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener.
The cause is unknown at this time.
The chief said one person was checked over at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
