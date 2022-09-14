Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14.

According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener.

Crews responded to a garage fire in the 1500 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (Don Frazier/KFVS)

The cause is unknown at this time.

The chief said one person was checked over at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

