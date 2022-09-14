Heartland Votes

Crews respond to garage fire on Whitener St.

Crews responded to a garage fire in the 1500 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Crews responded to a garage fire in the 1500 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Sep. 14, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a garage fire on Whitener Street on Wednesday afternoon, September 14.

According to the Cape Girardeau fire chief on scene, some items in a garage caught on fire in the 1500 block of Whitener.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The chief said one person was checked over at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

