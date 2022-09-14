Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

According to a release, James Craft, 52, of Carbondale, was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Deputies say the school bus was traveling northbound on Giant City Road when Craft’s vehicle crossed in front of it.

The bus was taking students on a field trip to Southern Illinois University. No students or staff on the bus were injured in the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Makanda Township Fire Department and Carbondale Township Fire Department.

The road was closed for two hours and the incident is still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

