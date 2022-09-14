Heartland Votes

Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation.

Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14.

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)

Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene.

The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department said they responded just before 3 a.m., along with members of eight other area departments.

An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.
An early morning fire at a church in Ironton, Mo. is under investigation.(Meghan Smith/KFVS)

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

On Wednesday, September 14, the Williamson County Board of Elections voted 2-1 in favor of the...
Williamson Co. state’s attorney to appeal decision to remove her name from ballot
No students or staff on the bus were injured in the crash.
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
Cairo hasn’t had a grocery store since 2015.
Shawnee Community College launches new training program; will build grocery store in Cairo
We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape...
Heartland Heritage 9/14
Professor David Yaskewich talks with us about the potential railroad strike, inflation rates,...
Money Talks 9/14