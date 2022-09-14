Charges filed against man accused of firebombing sheriff’s home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man accused of firebombing the sheriff’s home now faces multiple felony charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper said 41-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers of Biggers has been charged with the following:

3 counts of attempted capital murder

1 count of arson

1 count of fleeing in a vehicle causing danger

5 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

According to online court documents, the charges were filed on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Investigators said Rogers went to Sheriff Kevin Bell’s home around 1:30 on the morning of July 11 and attempted to firebomb it while Bell and his family were sleeping.

Bell said he heard the explosion near his son’s bedroom, then he saw his house was on fire.

Deputies responding to the scene found Rogers traveling west on U.S. Highway 62 toward Pocahontas and attempted to stop him.

Following a brief chase, Bell said Rogers then opened fire on the deputies with an AR-15.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase, but the sheriff said that Rogers got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the deputies.

When deputies returned fire, Rogers surrendered and was arrested soon after.

