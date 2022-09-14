Heartland Votes

Charges filed against man accused of firebombing sheriff’s home

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man accused of firebombing the sheriff’s home now faces multiple felony charges.

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper said 41-year-old Bryan Keith Rogers of Biggers has been charged with the following:

  • 3 counts of attempted capital murder
  • 1 count of arson
  • 1 count of fleeing in a vehicle causing danger
  • 5 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

According to online court documents, the charges were filed on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Investigators said Rogers went to Sheriff Kevin Bell’s home around 1:30 on the morning of July 11 and attempted to firebomb it while Bell and his family were sleeping.

Bell said he heard the explosion near his son’s bedroom, then he saw his house was on fire.

Deputies responding to the scene found Rogers traveling west on U.S. Highway 62 toward Pocahontas and attempted to stop him.

Following a brief chase, Bell said Rogers then opened fire on the deputies with an AR-15.

A deputy performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase, but the sheriff said that Rogers got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the deputies.

When deputies returned fire, Rogers surrendered and was arrested soon after.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
Justin Davison has been named Saint Francis Healthcare System's new president and chief...
Saint Francis Healthcare System names new president, CEO
An Amber Alert was issued for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes after she was reportedly taken from...
Ferguson police: 12-year-old at center of AMBER Alert believed to be with sister
Amtrak says services for the City of New Orleans and six other long distance routes are...
Amtrak suspends City of New Orleans route ahead of possible rail strike

Latest News

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's...
Heartland farmers concerned about possible railroad strike
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/14
Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/14
Police allege Eric Collins shot and killed a House Springs man Tuesday evening.
Man arrested, charged in House Springs murder
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years