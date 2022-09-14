Cardinals Battery mates ready to break record

ST. LOUIS , Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina are primed to break a long-standing Major League Baseball record Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright will take the mound and Molina will be behind the plate for the 325th time to break the mark set by Tigers pitcher Mickey Lolich and Catcher Bill Freehan who last started in 1975.

The Cardinals will host the Brewers at 6:45 p.m.

