Heartland Votes

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

Latest News

Cairo hasn’t had a grocery store since 2015.
Shawnee Community College to launch new training program; build grocery store in Cairo
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says
The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi will speak at Southern Illinois University on his plans to...
Jackson, Miss. mayor to speak at SIUC