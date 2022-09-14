2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation.

Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing.

Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing.

Harrell is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center and Bingham is being held in a different state. Both of their bonds were set at $50,000 cash each.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Friday, August 7, 2020 when deputies were dispatched to JSE Surplus in Cape Girardeau County in reference to a burglary.

According to deputies, several firearms were stolen during the burglary.

The investigation continued for two years and on August 24, arrest warrants were signed for Harrell and Bingham for their alleged involvement in the burglary.

