Slowly warming back up

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/13.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Our slow warm up will continue through the rest of the week. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s in some areas over the weekend. So enjoy the more comfortable air today. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Lots of sunshine expected today, with clear skies overnight. That will allow for temperatures to drop back into the 50s in most areas tonight. Wednesday will be a little warmer. Highs will mainly be in the mid 80s. Now through early next week still looks rain-free.

