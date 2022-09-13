Heartland Votes

SIU’s 2022 Family Weekend features stars from ‘The Office,’ football, crafts

Held September 22-24, the theme for this year's SIU Family Weekend is “Salukis’ Funniest Home...
Held September 22-24, the theme for this year's SIU Family Weekend is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos.”(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Family Weekend will feature starts from “The Office,” football, crafts and more.

Held September 22-24, the theme for this year is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos.”

According to SIU, all of the activities are open to the public and most events are free.

Oscar Martinez and Kevin Malone, portrayed by Oscar Nunez and Brian Baumgartner, will talk about their time on the series “The Office” in the Student Center Ballrooms at 6:30 p.m. on September 22.

The presentation is free and admission is on a first-come basis with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Greek Sing will feature song, dance and skit performances by members of SIU’s sorority and fraternity community. It will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the lawn and steps of Shryock Auditorium.

Also on Saturday, the Salukis face the University of North Dakota. Tailgating begins at 11 a.m. and kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

Game tickets are available online. SIU students can attend for free.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Vincente V. Young was arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired investigation on...
Police identify shots fired suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Sunday
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke...
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau.
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the Bill Emerson Memorial...
MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge