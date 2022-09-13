SIU’s 2022 Family Weekend features stars from ‘The Office,’ football, crafts

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Family Weekend will feature starts from “The Office,” football, crafts and more.

Held September 22-24, the theme for this year is “Salukis’ Funniest Home Videos.”

According to SIU, all of the activities are open to the public and most events are free.

Oscar Martinez and Kevin Malone, portrayed by Oscar Nunez and Brian Baumgartner, will talk about their time on the series “The Office” in the Student Center Ballrooms at 6:30 p.m. on September 22.

The presentation is free and admission is on a first-come basis with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Greek Sing will feature song, dance and skit performances by members of SIU’s sorority and fraternity community. It will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the lawn and steps of Shryock Auditorium.

Also on Saturday, the Salukis face the University of North Dakota. Tailgating begins at 11 a.m. and kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

Game tickets are available online. SIU students can attend for free.

