Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city.

You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks.

Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.

“We opened up a new splash pad, about 2,300 square feet,” Sikeston Parks and Recreation Dustin Care said. “Labor Day weekend was our first weekend of having that open. Fortunately, it was right in time for a big event out there. It was Return to Sunset so we had lots of kids able to take advantage of playing in the splash pad.”

Along with the splash pad, a pickleball court is soon to be open at the Recreation Complex.

“We converted two tennis courts into six pickleball courts,” Care said. “They’re up there working on them right now and hopefully by the end of the week they’ll be ready to play on.”

There are also plans for a park expansion including all-inclusive playground coming to Legion Park.

“We had a landscape architect come up with a conceptual design for Legion Park, which is our downtown park and looking to expanding that,” Care said. “Some of the key features of that are an open air market for open air farmers market, then there’s the Levi’s charity group which is willing to donate money towards an inclusive playground, a restroom downtown and also expanding our rail trail.”

Care said they are just trying to meet the needs and wants of the community with these upgrades.

“We’re here to serve the community and we want to make sure that our community needs are being met and hopefully as our community needs are being met, that will attract other people from around the area to come see what Sikeston parks and the city is doing,” Care said.

For more information about parks in the city limits of Sikeston, you can visit their website here.

