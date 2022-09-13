Progress being made on the installation of truss on Cumberland River bridge
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Crews have been working Tuesday to lift a 700 ft truss into place on the new Cumberland River bridge.
The truss weighs 5.1 million pounds.
The Kentucky Transportation District 1 said in a statement that the installation is “progressing well, with only minor glitches.”
Crews expect the truss will be ready to slide into place on the main piers of the Smithland Bridge between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
As of noon, the truss had been lifted about 45 feet.
On Monday, the truss made its way up the river.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.