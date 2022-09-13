Progress being made on the installation of truss on Cumberland River bridge

(KFVS) - Crews have been working Tuesday to lift a 700 ft truss into place on the new Cumberland River bridge.

The truss weighs 5.1 million pounds.

The Kentucky Transportation District 1 said in a statement that the installation is “progressing well, with only minor glitches.”

New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge Truss Lift Efforts to lift the 700 ft truss into place on the new Smithland Bridge startedat 6:30 this morning. LIfting the 5.1 million pound truss into place has been progressing well, with only minor glitches. At noon, today, the truss had been elevated about 45 ft. Progress has slowed some. At this time it appears the truss will be ready to slide into place on the main piers sometime between 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Stay tuned. Updates as appropriate. This video shows progress between 6:30 a.m., and noon. Posted by KYTC District 1 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Crews expect the truss will be ready to slide into place on the main piers of the Smithland Bridge between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As of noon, the truss had been lifted about 45 feet.

On Monday, the truss made its way up the river.

