Now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A travel agency said now is the time you should book your vacation for next year.

We talked with a travel advisor with Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau who said they have been busy lately with folks looking to plan out their vacations for 2023.

COVID restrictions have lifted in many areas, which are making more people wanting to head to their favorite areas.

“There has been a surge of people calling in and coming in wanting options for travel and just feeling much more comfortable with traveling,” Travel Advisor Tonya Blunt said. “So, we’re seeing a lot of last minute call ins. They want to go in two weeks and people planning ahead for next summer and next Spring already.”

Blunt said they are seeing the best pricing right now available for the following year.

“That’s when you have the most seats available for the flights, the most rooms available and hoteliers are ready to get people into their companies and into their resorts,” Blunt said.

So what are the places people are interested in going to? Blunt said the beaches tend to be busy locations, but there is another area people are looking to go to.

“One of the biggest things we are seeing an increase in is the National parks,” Blunt said. “The destinations out west, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park. All of those areas are huge places for people to vacation. Again, some linger COVID concerns and so that’s all outdoors. People want to see what America has to offer.”

Blunt also said it’s much more comfortable now to even travel to other countries now that some restrictions have been lifted.

“Most countries overseas have lifted their restrictions,” Blunt said. “There are still a few countries in Asia and Europe that still have some COVID restrictions as far as vaccination requirements and testing and things like that. But, a lot of those are being lifted or have been lifted as we speak.”

Overall, Blunt said if you are wanting to plan out a vacation for next year, you need to start acting now on it.

“We’re just seeing so many things selling out so quickly compared to what we have seen in the past,” Blunt said. “A lot of people wanting the more luxury items, better room categories and those types of things. So, those are selling out very quickly. So if you even think you want to travel sometime in the next 10, 11, 12 months, now is the time.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.