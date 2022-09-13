Heartland Votes

Now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation

Lots of people are looking to travel to U.S. beaches and national parks out west.
Lots of people are looking to travel to U.S. beaches and national parks out west.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A travel agency said now is the time you should book your vacation for next year.

We talked with a travel advisor with Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau who said they have been busy lately with folks looking to plan out their vacations for 2023.

COVID restrictions have lifted in many areas, which are making more people wanting to head to their favorite areas.

“There has been a surge of people calling in and coming in wanting options for travel and just feeling much more comfortable with traveling,” Travel Advisor Tonya Blunt said. “So, we’re seeing a lot of last minute call ins. They want to go in two weeks and people planning ahead for next summer and next Spring already.”

Blunt said they are seeing the best pricing right now available for the following year.

“That’s when you have the most seats available for the flights, the most rooms available and hoteliers are ready to get people into their companies and into their resorts,” Blunt said.

So what are the places people are interested in going to? Blunt said the beaches tend to be busy locations, but there is another area people are looking to go to.

“One of the biggest things we are seeing an increase in is the National parks,” Blunt said. “The destinations out west, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park. All of those areas are huge places for people to vacation. Again, some linger COVID concerns and so that’s all outdoors. People want to see what America has to offer.”

Blunt also said it’s much more comfortable now to even travel to other countries now that some restrictions have been lifted.

“Most countries overseas have lifted their restrictions,” Blunt said. “There are still a few countries in Asia and Europe that still have some COVID restrictions as far as vaccination requirements and testing and things like that. But, a lot of those are being lifted or have been lifted as we speak.”

Overall, Blunt said if you are wanting to plan out a vacation for next year, you need to start acting now on it.

“We’re just seeing so many things selling out so quickly compared to what we have seen in the past,” Blunt said. “A lot of people wanting the more luxury items, better room categories and those types of things. So, those are selling out very quickly. So if you even think you want to travel sometime in the next 10, 11, 12 months, now is the time.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Vincente V. Young was arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired investigation on...
Police identify shots fired suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Sunday
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating

Latest News

A new splash pad recently opened up at Lincoln Park in Sikeston.
Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city
Authorities say Harmon had ran off with a child on Monday while investigators were at her home...
Iron Co. woman arrested at Iowa state line on child abuse, child neglect charges
The governor was in Murray on Tuesday afternoon, September 13 to present the money to the...
Gov. Beshear presents $1M in awards for new Murray fire station, expanded water service
From left: Pedro Samario Irias Lopez and Ever Jasiel Lopez Escoto were arrested on felony drug...
2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.