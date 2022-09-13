Heartland Votes

MoDOT crews to begin repairs to Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Oct. 3

Westbound Rte. 74 traffic, from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape...
Westbound Rte. 74 traffic, from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge starting on Monday Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 6.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heads up for drivers who travel across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Be prepared for lane and width restrictions at the beginning of October.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), crews will begin making repairs to the bridge on Monday, October 3 through Thursday, October 6.

While the repairs are being made, westbound Route 74 in Cape Girardeau to Illinois Route 146 will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

This section of roadway is from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau.

The work zone will be marked with signs.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through this area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Vincente V. Young was arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired investigation on...
Police identify shots fired suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Sunday
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
The truss will float 14 miles upstream near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston...
Steel truss floats up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday,...
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project