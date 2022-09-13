MoDOT crews to begin repairs to Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Oct. 3

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A heads up for drivers who travel across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Be prepared for lane and width restrictions at the beginning of October.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), crews will begin making repairs to the bridge on Monday, October 3 through Thursday, October 6.

While the repairs are being made, westbound Route 74 in Cape Girardeau to Illinois Route 146 will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

This section of roadway is from Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau to Levee Road in East Cape Girardeau.

The work zone will be marked with signs.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through this area.

