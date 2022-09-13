Heartland Votes

Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

Supreme Court judges on Tuesday refused to take up a case seeking to knock the issue off the Nov. 8 ballot.

The proposal would allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as this year.

The measure also would also require courts to wipe most past marijuana convictions clean. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Vincente V. Young was arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired investigation on...
Police identify shots fired suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Sunday
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating

Latest News

Sheena Greitens, left, listens as Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks during a news...
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with teammate Nolan Gorman, left, after...
Arenado, O’Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split
Pride flag
Missouri high school asks teachers to remove gay pride flags