Man accused of arson, burglary arrested in Caruthersville

A call to police about a burglary in progress also turned into a call for firefighters in Caruthersville.(wcax)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A call to police about a burglary in progress also turned into a call for firefighters in Caruthersville.

Caruthersville Police say officers were called at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to a home on Gayoso Drive to respond the burglary, but when they arrived, they found the home was filled with smoke.

A kitchen table was on fire.

Firefighters were called to the home an put out the flames.

Police said a male suspect was identified and taken into custody.

The man was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24-hour hold on felony charges of burglary first degree, arson first degree and endangering the welfare of a child first degree.

