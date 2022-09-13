Iron Co. woman arrested at Iowa state line on child abuse, child neglect charges

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri mother wanted on charges of child abuse and child neglect is in custody.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authorities caught Shanomi Harmon on Monday night, September 12 while she was crossing the Iowa state line.

Authorities say Harmon had ran off with a child on Monday while investigators were at her home in Ironton.

That child is now safe.

The sheriff’s office said investigators also took other children from her home.

