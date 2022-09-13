First Alert: Crisp morning; sunny afternoon with below average temps

(KFVS) - It’ll be another fall-like day in the Heartland.

This morning will be crisp with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Light to patchy fog is also present again in some locations. This will last through early sunrise.

There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon!

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says highs will be slightly below average in the low to mid 80s.

Dry air will make it feel very comfortable.

Tonight, temps will be a few degrees warmer, but still in the low to mid 50s.

The outlook for the next 7 days is very dry and sunny.

An upper-level ridge moving into the Heartland mid-week will help push temps back into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

