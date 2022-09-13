Heartland Votes

First Alert: Crisp morning; sunny afternoon with below average temps

A beautiful sunny day in Thebes, Ill.
A beautiful sunny day in Thebes, Ill.((Source: CNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’ll be another fall-like day in the Heartland.

This morning will be crisp with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Light to patchy fog is also present again in some locations. This will last through early sunrise.

There will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon!

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says highs will be slightly below average in the low to mid 80s.

Dry air will make it feel very comfortable.

Tonight, temps will be a few degrees warmer, but still in the low to mid 50s.

The outlook for the next 7 days is very dry and sunny.

An upper-level ridge moving into the Heartland mid-week will help push temps back into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Crisp Tuesday Morning!
A sunny afternoon in the Heartland!
First Alert: Chilly again tonight; fog possible in the morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cool night for the Heartland.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cool evening and night ahead!