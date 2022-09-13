Heartland Votes

East Perry Community Fair runs Sept. 23-24

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Perry Community Fair runs September 23-24.

It kicks off with a parade on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. followed by the opening ceremonies.

Other events include the 4x4 truck pull, mule jumping competition and hot rod tractor pull.

Organizers say the mainstay of the fair is still the competition judging of livestock, crops and home economic entries, as well as many classes for 4-H and FFA projects.

Musical entertainment will feature Logan Allen Chapman, who grew up in the Chaffee area; Carly Green and Ian Ferguson, who are both from the Perryville area; Another Round; and Randy Preston and his Generation group.

“The Best Little Fair in the Land” will have free parking, free admission and free entertainment.

