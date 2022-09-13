Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12.
The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when the SUV went off the right side of the road and flipped.
Billingsley was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.
MSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt and the SUV was totaled.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.