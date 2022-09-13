Heartland Votes

Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday...
A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when the SUV went off the right side of the road and flipped.

Billingsley was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt and the SUV was totaled.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The truss will float 14 miles upstream near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston...
Steel truss floats up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday,...
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project
Bridge truss begins floating to site of new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Bridge truss begins floating to site of new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects