Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when the SUV went off the right side of the road and flipped.

Billingsley was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said he was not wearing a seat belt and the SUV was totaled.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.