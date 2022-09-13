Death toll from eastern Ky. flooding rises to 40

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EASTERN KY. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll from the eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 40.

“Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” the governor said. “Each of these individuals is a child of God, and we mourn with all of their loved ones and all of Eastern Kentucky.”

In a release on Tuesday, September 13, the governor also announced that Knott and Letcher counties are the first to submit requests for and receive financial assistance from the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund. Together, he said the two counties will receive more than $1.28 million in funding.

More applications are on the way, and the governor said in the release his administration is “eager to continue distributing these dollars to our Eastern Kentucky communities.”

On Tuesday, the governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden seeking an additional modification to the disaster declaration to reflect a 90 percent federal cost share period once the 100 percent coverage period concludes.

According to the governor’s office, on Aug. 6, the president issued a letter approving cost-sharing arrangement for the flooding event to increase from 75 percent to 100 percent for a 30-day period within the first 120 days of the declaration. The governor said the commonwealth is grateful for the assistance but given the flooding impact to these communities, more cost-sharing is needed to help local and state governments recover.

