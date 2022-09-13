Heartland Votes

Crisp Tuesday Morning!

Isolated fog early...
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A beautiful butterfly on a calm summer day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Another crisp morning with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light to patchy fog will be present in some locations once again through early sunrise. The main sky condition will be loads of sunshine today! High temperatures will be slightly below or at average in the lower to middle 80s. Dry air will be present making it feel very comfortable. Tonight, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer but still in the low to mid 50s.

The next 7-days will be very dry and sunny. An upper-level ridge moves in mid-week that will help push temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend. This in addition to a high pressure on the east coast will continue above average temperatures and slightly muggy conditions into the beginning of next week.

-Lisa

