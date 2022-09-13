Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull.

Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair.

But they both were there.

Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri.

He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at fairs.

Mechanical bull riding made it’s way to the public.

“Depending on the rider, they go flying,” Robert Krerowicz and Jake Wheeler work with Midtown Bar & Grill said. “It depends on what people can handle and what people want out of the ride but, it’s nice to be out here and be with the community a little bit because 90% of the year you know the bull’s at the bar with us, so only adults and 21 year olds and up can be on it.”

Ron Pratt works with Midwest Trucking in Scott City.

His team is showing the public how to lift a tilted truck off the ground.

“Most people don’t understand there’s time sensitive materials such as organ donations and if they don’t make it on time those organs are not available to be used again so getting the roads open quickly is very important,” he said.

