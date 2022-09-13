Heartland Votes

CAUGHT ON CAM: 78-year-old woman knocked out by escaping bookstore robber, police say

A retired paramedic and nurse found herself being treated after she was knocked down at a Barnes & Noble. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 78-year-old woman suffered a concussion after being knocked unconscious by an escaping bookstore robber.

Susan Eisenburg is a retired paramedic and nurse. She said she never imagined she’d be a patient.

The woman said she was knocked unconscious as a robber bolted from a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The incident was caught on camera.

“I know things happen,” Eisenburg said. “I didn’t expect to be one of them, especially not going into Barnes & Noble.”

She said she couldn’t remember much of the event.

“I remember walking in, and I remember the ambulance,” Eisenburg said.

Once she saw the security footage, she said it filled most of the blanks.

“Holy crap, now I know what happened to me,” she said. “I didn’t know if I made it in the first door or the second door. I had no clue. I just remember reaching for a door.”

Cameras captured the suspect lurking around a display filled with figurines. Police said he slipped two in a bag, and when an employee asked to take a look, he bolted for the exit and slammed right into Eisenburg.

The 78-year-old woman hit the ground hard and was smacked in the head and knocked out.

“It’s just scary to me that I don’t remember everything that happened,” she said. “Thank God for the police department.”

The whole ordeal, she said, threw her for a loop.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

When asked what she thought about him, Eisenburg said “you don’t want to hear my response.”

Eisenburg suffered a concussion in the incident. Police said the value of the stolen items was $35.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Vincente V. Young was arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired investigation on...
Police identify shots fired suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Sunday
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating

Latest News

Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
Crews begin demolition on the historic Graves County Courthouse in Mayfield.
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Sandy Hook witnesses testify about Alex Jones’ hoax claims
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250