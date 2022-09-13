Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13.

According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St.

They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had arrived home and found the sub-ground floor apartment filled with smoke.

They said no injuries were reported and the fire is not believed to be suspicious. The apartment had heavy smoke damage and some upper apartments may also have had some smoke damage.

They are investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.