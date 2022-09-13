Boat tour offering new look at Kentucky’s bourbon industry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path. This one, by water.

Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in turning brown liquor into green dollars.

Buffalo Trace Distillery, home to one of the world’s most popular bourbons, allows visitors to get a sneak peek and taste of a famous Kentucky export. But where would bourbon be without the Kentucky River? The waters were key in the making and transportation of the state’s brown liquor.

A boat named the Trace of Kentucky, is exploring that, captained by husband-and-wife team Nathan and Allison Depenbrock.

“We’re the only bourbon tour in the nation that focuses on the waters that made bourbon,” Nathan said.

Also known as the Bourbon Boat, this two-hour waterway tour teaches visitors how distillers in the early 1800s used wooden flat bottom boats, navigating what could be rough waters just to sell their product down south.

“Transportation was the big thing and all those distilleries had to develop, really in this area, because of these central arteries known as rivers. These are how we transported all these goods around,” Nathan said.

The wooden barrels on those flat bottom boats would travel from central Kentucky to the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers until it reached its destination—Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

“Those barrels down these rivers, the rivers that built bourbon, you’re talking nine, 12, 18 months, maybe even longer to get to New Orleans,” Nathan said.

Nathan said months of bourbon sloshing around during the travel changed its color from clear to brown, transforming its taste to a bourbon craze.

“Bourbon history is super cloudy and confusing and kind of mixed up,” Nathan said.

On the tour you’ll see distilleries that used to line the riverbanks.

“In 1920 we lost the Hermitage Distillery. We also lost Springhill to your left. You might see all the fermentation room walls hanging up there in the woods,” Nathan said.

Some lost to prohibition, while others lost to Mother Nature.

“About two miles upstream from where we just turned around is where the Old Crow Distillery, owned by Jim Beam, was sitting when it was struck by lightning,” Nathan said.

Currently about a dozen distillers are on or near the banks. Some are mixing with the hospitality industry.

“That’s a three-bedroom, two bath AirBnB owned by Castle and Key Distillery. That building has its own private tasting bar in the house there,” Nathan said.

The Kentucky River gave bourbon its claim to fame. But without it…

“I don’t know if we would have bourbon as far as the spirit we know of today,” Nathan said.

Nathan said there are three and a half times as many bourbon barrels in the commonwealth as there are people.

