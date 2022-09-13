Another comfortable night for the Heartland. Slightly warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed another fantastic day across the Heartland. For this evening we will see clear skies and light winds allowing temperatures to fall rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. The warm up will continue through the end of the week with many areas reaching 90 by the weekend.

