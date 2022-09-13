Heartland Votes

2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.

From left: Pedro Samario Irias Lopez and Ever Jasiel Lopez Escoto were arrested on felony drug...
From left: Pedro Samario Irias Lopez and Ever Jasiel Lopez Escoto were arrested on felony drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in western Kentucky.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges.

Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ever Jasiel Lopez Escoto, 31, also of Shoreline, was arrested on charges of complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Kentucky State Police, just before 11 a.m. troopers saw a silver 2021 Subaru Impreza speeding on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. They stopped the vehicle in Lyon County.

After being granted consent to search the vehicle, troopers say they found approximately 1 pound of cocaine, a 9mm pistol and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Crittenden County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
Darryl Ross
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Vincente V. Young was arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired investigation on...
Police identify shots fired suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau Sunday
When Poplar Bluff police arrived on scene, they found a female victim who had been shot.
Woman shot outside Poplar Bluff apartment complex; police investigating

Latest News

Lots of people are looking to travel to U.S. beaches and national parks out west.
Now is the best time to book your 2023 vacation
Authorities say Harmon had ran off with a child on Monday while investigators were at her home...
Iron Co. woman arrested at Iowa state line on child abuse, child neglect charges
The governor was in Murray on Tuesday afternoon, September 13 to present the money to the...
Gov. Beshear presents $1M in awards for new Murray fire station, expanded water service
A 700-foot blue steel truss will be floating upstream Monday, Sept. 12 to be attached to the...
Progress being made on the installation of truss on Cumberland River bridge