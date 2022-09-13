2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges.

Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ever Jasiel Lopez Escoto, 31, also of Shoreline, was arrested on charges of complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Kentucky State Police, just before 11 a.m. troopers saw a silver 2021 Subaru Impreza speeding on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. They stopped the vehicle in Lyon County.

After being granted consent to search the vehicle, troopers say they found approximately 1 pound of cocaine, a 9mm pistol and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Crittenden County Jail.

