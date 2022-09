CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University plans to observe Patriot’s Day on Monday morning, September 12.

The ceremony will be held on the front lawn-steps of Academic Hall at 7:40 a.m.

The event will commemorate those who lost their lives during the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.