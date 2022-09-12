Heartland Votes

Shawnee Community College to launch new training program

SCC will officially announce the training program at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at the...
SCC will officially announce the training program at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at the SCC Cairo Extension Center.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A program to train future road workers is coming to one Heartland College.

Shawnee Community College will participate in the Federal Highway Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program.

SCC will officially announce the program at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at the SCC Cairo Extension Center.

It teamed up with John A. Logan College, which began offering the courses in 2012. JALC will provide training to SCC instructors over the next two years at Shawnee’s Cairo Extension Center.

“We view this as a win-win-win for Shawnee College, John A. Logan College, and, more importantly, the communities we serve. Students will graduate from the HCCTP and be well prepared for a well-paying career in the construction industry,” said Shawnee Community College President Dr. Tim Taylor.

The program includes two training sessions, each lasting about 12 weeks. Students will spend about 450 hours in the classroom and with “hands-on” training sessions.

According to SCC, IDOT provides the funding and equipment needed for the HCCTP.

According to a release from Shawnee Community College, one of the first projects from the program will be the construction of a new grocery store in Cairo.

Cairo hasn’t had a grocery store since 2015.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023.
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail in 2023
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect.
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University observed Patriot’s Day on Monday morning, September 12.
Southeast Missouri State holds Patriot’s Day ceremony
Paducah Police say Majed Almanha (left) and Yazan Alajous (right) have both been indicted on...
2 indicted on organized crime charges involving EBT cards
The truss will float 14 miles upstream near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston...
Steel truss floats up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Governor Mike Parson toured a bridge replacement project in New Madrid County on Monday,...
Gov. Parson tours New Madrid Co. bridge project