Shawnee Community College to launch new training program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A program to train future road workers is coming to one Heartland College.

Shawnee Community College will participate in the Federal Highway Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Highway Construction Careers Training Program.

SCC will officially announce the program at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at the SCC Cairo Extension Center.

It teamed up with John A. Logan College, which began offering the courses in 2012. JALC will provide training to SCC instructors over the next two years at Shawnee’s Cairo Extension Center.

“We view this as a win-win-win for Shawnee College, John A. Logan College, and, more importantly, the communities we serve. Students will graduate from the HCCTP and be well prepared for a well-paying career in the construction industry,” said Shawnee Community College President Dr. Tim Taylor.

The program includes two training sessions, each lasting about 12 weeks. Students will spend about 450 hours in the classroom and with “hands-on” training sessions.

According to SCC, IDOT provides the funding and equipment needed for the HCCTP.

According to a release from Shawnee Community College, one of the first projects from the program will be the construction of a new grocery store in Cairo.

Cairo hasn’t had a grocery store since 2015.

