Power outage causes school closure in Cairo

A power outage is to blame for canceling classes for some students in Cairo on Monday, September 12.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A power outage is to blame for canceling classes for some students in Cairo on Monday, September 12.

According to the Cairo School District 1 Facebook page, there will be no classes today for Pre-K students and for students in 7th grade through 12th.

The school said Junior Senior High School staff will be working remotely.

Students grades kindergarten through 6th grade will have classes today.

The special school board meeting Monday night has also been canceled because of the power outage.

