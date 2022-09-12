Post 1 troopers, officers honored by Kentucky State Police for response to Dec. 10 tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police held their annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington, recognizing “acts of bravery and service” from 2021.

There were five troopers from Post 1 included in the ceremony, with three troopers awarded for their response to the deadly Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield.

“The humble nature of our troopers and detectives does not lend itself easily to recognition, yet the actions that lead to the these awards are noteworthy,” Post 1 Commander David Archer said in a statement. “Each of these troopers distinguished themselves during 2021 while serving their fellow Kentuckians. They are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to duty that has made Post 1 a safer place to live.”

Trooper Tyler Bloodworth, a 1-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield, received KSP Citation for Meritorious Service

Bloodworth walked for miles in places blocked to vehicles by debris as he helped residents evacuate their homes.

Trooper Garret Clark and Detective Nathan Moore were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery as they responded to the MCP Candle Factory in Mayfield.

Clark and Moore had to face downed power lines, busted gas lines and other hazardous materials at the factory as they rescued survivors of the building collapse.

Trooper Cody Jackson, a 2-year veteran of KSP, was named 2021 Post 1 Trooper of the Year.

Detective John Sims, a 19-year veteran of KSP, was named 2021 Electronic Crime Branch Detective of the Year.

A total of 75 troopers and officers were honored at the event.

