Poplar Bluff treatment center to unveil Narcan vending machine

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri treatment center will unveil its on-site Narcan vending machine.

The Behavioral Health Group Poplar Bluff Treatment Center will unveil the machine and demonstrate training during a ribbon cutting with the chamber of commerce at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14.

“We want to educate our fellow business owners and residents about Narcan and how having it onsite can save lives,” said Chad Coursey, regional vice president for BHG. “The new vending machine will provide Narcan kits to the community at large, not just to BHG patients, and is considered an essential tool in harm reduction for this at-risk population.”

According to a release from the behavioral health group, this is the second Narcan vending machine in Poplar Bluff.

Through a state grant, Missouri Highlands Healthcare is funding both machines and selected to partner with two locations for easier access by area residents.

One of the locations is the BHG Treatment Center, which includes both an outpatient treatment program and an office-based opioid treatment program, and the other is at the Butler County Health Department.

According to Behavioral Health Group, it is the nation’s largest network of Joint Commission-accredited providers of substance use disorder treatment and recovery services.

