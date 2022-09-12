Heartland Votes

Organizers preparing for Beatles at the Ridge

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the annual “Beatles at the Ridge” festival in Walnut Ridge.

The event will begin mid-morning on Saturday in downtown Walnut Ridge.

This year’s festival is highly anticipated since being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The yearly tradition surrounds the British Invasion of Lawrence County and draws thousands to the region.

Chamber Executive Director Rachel King said it will be a busy day.

“All-day event. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s packed with a ton of fun. We have a cornhole tournament, we have a car show, we have over 70 vendors and six food vendors, and we have four bands coming,” said King.

King tells us this is a big event for Lawrence County.

“So this is a big event for Lawrence County. In 1964, the Beatles landed their plane in Lawrence County, and a lot of people got to see them up and close. It was a big deal back then. We like to do this festival every year it really just brings everyone in the community together,” said King. “It gives local businesses an opportunity to come out and promote themselves, and it brings people to our community and makes them aware of how much we love being together and having fun.”

For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

